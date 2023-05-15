Facts

09:31 15.05.2023

Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

1 min read
Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the UK on Monday, May 15, where he will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today is London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on earth and in the sky. Today this cooperation will continue. I will meet with my friend Rishi. We will hold substantive tête à tête talks with delegations," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Today we have important meetings in London. We are working to strengthen the defense of Ukraine and support our movement in NATO," Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, wrote on Telegram.

On Saturday-Sunday, Zelenskyy visited Italy and the Vatican, Germany and France.

