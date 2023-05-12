Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

"I had a phone call with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Thanked for the significant enhancement of our capabilities with long-range Storm Shadow missiles and other irreplaceable military assistance," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

The interlocutors also discussed further defense cooperation and coordinated their positions on the eve of upcoming international events.

"In particular, we need clear signals about Ukraine's future with NATO," Zelenskyy said.