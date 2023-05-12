Facts

17:12 12.05.2023

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

1 min read
Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

"I had a phone call with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Thanked for the significant enhancement of our capabilities with long-range Storm Shadow missiles and other irreplaceable military assistance," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

The interlocutors also discussed further defense cooperation and coordinated their positions on the eve of upcoming international events.

"In particular, we need clear signals about Ukraine's future with NATO," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sunak #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:24 12.05.2023
Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

09:39 12.05.2023
Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

09:22 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

Zelenskyy thanks military units that achieve success since week start

17:44 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

Zelenskyy meets with adviser to President of Brazil

09:26 10.05.2023
We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

18:22 09.05.2023
Tribunal is needed – Zelenskyy on responsibility for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Tribunal is needed – Zelenskyy on responsibility for crime of aggression against Ukraine

15:03 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy links increased shelling with desire of Russian leadership to 'sell' victory to society

Zelenskyy links increased shelling with desire of Russian leadership to 'sell' victory to society

14:50 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

14:26 09.05.2023
EU should impose sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, then 11th sanctions package to be proportional to threat – Zelenskyy

EU should impose sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, then 11th sanctions package to be proportional to threat – Zelenskyy

14:08 09.05.2023
Zelenskyy urges to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it

Zelenskyy urges to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it

AD

HOT NEWS

Applications for awarding Hero of Ukraine title to be considered by expert group under State Awards Commission – decree

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Chinese MFA’s special rep Li Hui to travel to Ukraine, Russia and Europe

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

LATEST

Applications for awarding Hero of Ukraine title to be considered by expert group under State Awards Commission – decree

Govt initiates possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within United24

Metinvest hands UAH 10 mln worth of optics and equipment over to National Guard of Ukraine

SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders advance 2 km in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Chinese MFA’s special rep Li Hui to travel to Ukraine, Russia and Europe

AFU break through some Russian lines in localized counterattacks near Bakhmut – ISW

President’s Office refutes info on addressing Eurovision Song Contest organisers for Zelenskyy's online speech

Abrams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in early autumn – Austin

AD
AD
AD
AD