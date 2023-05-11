Facts

18:36 11.05.2023

Almost 1,500 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

2 min read
Almost 1,500 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

In connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,464 objects of cultural infrastructure have already suffered, almost a third of them have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression ... Some 1,464 cultural infrastructure objects suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Almost a third of them have been destroyed (523 objects)," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 91 units, the bulk of which falls on Kherson region (47 units).

According to the report, the cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.

In particular, a total of 701 club establishments were affected; 555 libraries; 77 museums and galleries; 23 theaters and philharmonic halls; 108 art education institutions.

"It should be noted that almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities affected during the fighting and occupation," the report says.

Tags: #russian_aggression #cultural_objects

MORE ABOUT

18:14 21.11.2022
Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

19:24 17.07.2022
Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

20:34 25.05.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Israel Bar Association

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Israel Bar Association

09:10 31.03.2022
Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

10:57 03.12.2021
Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

10:34 29.11.2021
Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

Kuleba names three elements of deterring Russian aggression

10:16 12.11.2021
Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

17:05 19.10.2021
Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

17:53 20.04.2021
EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

17:45 09.04.2021
Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

LATEST

Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

AD
AD
AD
AD