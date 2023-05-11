Almost 1,500 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

In connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,464 objects of cultural infrastructure have already suffered, almost a third of them have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression ... Some 1,464 cultural infrastructure objects suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Almost a third of them have been destroyed (523 objects)," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 91 units, the bulk of which falls on Kherson region (47 units).

According to the report, the cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.

In particular, a total of 701 club establishments were affected; 555 libraries; 77 museums and galleries; 23 theaters and philharmonic halls; 108 art education institutions.

"It should be noted that almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities affected during the fighting and occupation," the report says.