Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 31.10.2025

Over 200 Slovenian companies provide support to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion – FM

2 min read

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, over 200 Slovenian companies have provided support to Ukraine, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said.

At the international conference Resilience and the European Future of the Sumy Region at the Diplomatic Academy under the Foreign Ministry, Fajon noted that Slovenia is providing assistance with heating in Sumy region and has also provided a large power generator.

"Through Slovenian foundation programs, Slovenia has supported the reconstruction of Ukrainian communities, helping them rebuild their homes and their hope for the future. In addition to the efforts of our government, there has been strong solidarity from the Slovenian people and the Slovenian private sector. Since the beginning of the war, more than 200 Slovenian companies have provided Ukraine with support, either through material assistance or financial donations," she said.

According to the minister, this broad cooperation reflects "the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines the partnership" between the countries.

"Slovenia stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and it is an honor for me to represent our government and our people here today as we reaffirm our commitment. Your unwavering courage in defending the fundamental values of freedom and democracy is an inspiration to us all," said Fajon.

She also emphasized that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure violate international humanitarian law and are unacceptable. According to the minister, therefore, Slovenia has increased its support, taking into account both immediate assistance and long-term recovery.

"We have provided humanitarian aid, medical equipment, demining support, and psychosocial support to displaced persons and children. Slovenia's support extends to military, humanitarian, and reconstruction efforts," Fajon noted.

In the military sphere, Slovenia has provided significant assistance to Ukraine.

