Facts

18:14 21.11.2022

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy states that Russian troops have destroyed or damaged almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, the occupiers have completely destroyed or partially damaged about 800 cultural objects," the press service of the ministry said, citing Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

According to him, the authorities are actively working, in particular with UNESCO, to strengthen these facilities on the eve of winter, in particular, to get generators.

"It is important for us to go through the winter now, so that the museums are warm, so that there is electricity. And so that cultural life in the country continues as a result," Tkachenko added.

