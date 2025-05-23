Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 23.05.2025

Producer Bardash sentenced to ten years in prison for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine

2 min read
The Vinnytsia City Court has issued a verdict in the case of singer, choreographer and producer Yuriy Bardash, who was accused of promoting war and supporting the aggressor, the press service of the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia region reports.

"Following the trial, the court found the man guilty of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power), Parts 1 and 2 of Article 110 (deliberate actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine), Article 436 (public calls for an aggressive war or for the outbreak of a military conflict), Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property in favor of the state," the report says.

It is noted that the court established that the accused is a producer of musical projects, a singer and choreographer who lived for a long time and received income from this activity in Ukraine, realizing that he could influence the opinions of people in Ukrainian and Russian society, expressed Ukrainophobic narratives and a negative attitude towards the Ukrainian people, and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In order to preserve his assets and the ability to operate in the Russian Federation, the accused gave interviews calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, and also published materials in social messengers and conducted live broadcasts that justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and incited national and religious hatred.

"The accused, being aware of the existence of the indictment pending in court, did not appear at the court hearings," the court noted.

The verdict has not entered into legal force yet.

Yuriy Bardash is a native of Luhansk region, producer of musical projects Quest Pistols, Quest Pistols Show, Hriby, Nervy, Wellboy, Luna and others. Since 2024 he is a citizen of Russia.

