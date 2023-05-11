Zelenskyy urges not to put pressure on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged "not to put pressure" on Ukraine with calls for negotiations with Russia.

"I believe that it is absolutely fair that it was Ukraine that proposed the format of the peace plan, because we have a war here. I believe that no country in the world has the right ... It should consolidate its forces, give advice to Ukraine, help, offer anything. But do not push with it, because we have a war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC correspondent for Eurovision News, published on Thursday.

"And you can't force Ukraine to retreat from some of its values, interests. You can't force Ukraine to give up just its territory. Why then won't any country in the world give Putin its territory, because they really want it all to end? It seems to me that this is an illogical process," the president said.

According to him, "now all states will offer their view of the peace. We have seen the initiatives of China, we will see the initiatives of Latin America, we will see the initiatives of other states, it is possible that someone from the European continent. We will surely see some signals from the countries of the East, the Arab states."

"Vision must remain vision. Vision cannot be pressure, and this is important. And therefore, everyone who proposes their initiatives, I believe that these initiatives can be worked on in the format of our plan. I think this is absolutely fair," the President of Ukraine said.