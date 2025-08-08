Trump-Putin meeting tentatively scheduled for end of next week, Zelenskyy's participation unknown

Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin is tentatively scheduled for end of next week, SkyNews said on Friday evening, citing an unnamed senior White House official.

According to the publication, the exact date of the meeting is still unclear, and sources do not know whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved in the meeting.

" The location is still under discussion, the official said, but possibilities include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland and Rome. Further details or logistics are still unclear and very fluid," the official said.

At the same time, the official said that Russian representatives have provided a list of demands for a potential ceasefire, and the U.S. side is now trying to get agreement from the Ukrainians and European allies. "For their part, the Ukrainians have long said they would not concede any territory that Russia has illegally annexed," the publication said.