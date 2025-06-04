We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Russia wants to stall for time and prepare for new attacks, we need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said addressing U.S. senators.

"At one time, we gave Russia strategic bombers because they wanted peace and guarantees. But Russia used them against us, shelling our people. Now part of their strategic aviation has been destroyed in a retaliatory action. We did not start this war. But we must end it," Yermak said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He said Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia refused.

"And this shows Moscow's true intentions. The statements of Putin, Medvedev and Medinsky are not about peace. They are about threats and war. Russia wants to stall for time and prepare for new attacks," the President's Office head said.

He thanked the United States for every Javelin, every Patriot, Himars and sanctions.

"If Russia is not stopped now, other dictators will draw conclusions. If we stop it, the allies will become stronger. And the world will become safer. We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging this war," Yermak said.

According to him, sanctions against Russia are needed, which will close all bypasses and tougher energy restrictions.

"The upcoming bipartisan bill is a powerful step in this direction. And Moscow must pay for what it has destroyed. $300 billion in frozen Russian assets is a fair source for the restoration of Ukraine," the President's Office head said.