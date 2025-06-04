Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:21 04.06.2025

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

2 min read
We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Russia wants to stall for time and prepare for new attacks, we need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said addressing U.S. senators.

"At one time, we gave Russia strategic bombers because they wanted peace and guarantees. But Russia used them against us, shelling our people. Now part of their strategic aviation has been destroyed in a retaliatory action. We did not start this war. But we must end it," Yermak said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He said Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia refused.

"And this shows Moscow's true intentions. The statements of Putin, Medvedev and Medinsky are not about peace. They are about threats and war. Russia wants to stall for time and prepare for new attacks," the President's Office head said.

He thanked the United States for every Javelin, every Patriot, Himars and sanctions.

"If Russia is not stopped now, other dictators will draw conclusions. If we stop it, the allies will become stronger. And the world will become safer. We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging this war," Yermak said.

According to him, sanctions against Russia are needed, which will close all bypasses and tougher energy restrictions.

"The upcoming bipartisan bill is a powerful step in this direction. And Moscow must pay for what it has destroyed. $300 billion in frozen Russian assets is a fair source for the restoration of Ukraine," the President's Office head said.

Tags: #pressure #rf #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:16 04.06.2025
Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

20:24 04.06.2025
Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

11:46 04.06.2025
USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

20:56 03.06.2025
White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

20:10 03.06.2025
Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

12:13 03.06.2025
Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:38 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

20:35 30.05.2025
Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

20:33 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

LATEST

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

AD
AD