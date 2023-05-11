Facts

09:42 11.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine working on restoring territories in new security format

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the restoration of territories.

"Today, I held a very informative meeting with government officials on programs to restore our territory and Ukrainian life after hostilities and the war in general," he said in a video message.

"We are working on all aspects of recovery, and each of them is in a new security format. Economy and industry, defense industry, energy, infrastructure, education, social sphere, healthcare sector, including the rehabilitation component... All that needs to be built, what the world is ready to invest in, what will give Ukraine and Ukrainians reliable protection and steady development of our social capital," he said.

"Now, in May, we will finalize the specific points of these state programs, and in June we will start practical work with our partners on our plans, including both the reconstruction of critical systems here and now and the strategic transformation of our country. I am confident that our reconstruction project will give impetus to the development of at least our entire region – following Ukraine and all our partners who will cooperate with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"It is here, in Ukraine, that the world will see what Europe is capable of. Here, in Ukraine, we will have the maximum of Europe in Europe - the maximum possible of what European values are capable of, what European and global cooperation is capable of," the president said.

Tags: #security #territories

