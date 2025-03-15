Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The issue of territories will become a point in peace negotiations, which will make it possible to end the war after the ceasefire issue is resolved, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The issue of territories is the most difficult after the ceasefire issue. Since the ceasefire will unblock the path of the parties to ending the war. And the territories, I believe, will really be the point that makes it possible to end the war after resolving this issue. And that is why I believe that these are two difficult moments. The first is difficult because courage and political will are needed. The second is because this is a difficult dialogue," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday.

At the same time, he noted that partner countries know that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as territories of the Russian Federation. "This is my political will as a president. And this is the political will of our people. This is a violation of international law and the Constitution of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state recalled that the official document with which the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States came out after the meeting in Saudi Arabia does not include the issue of territories, "but this does not mean that this issue was not raised."