Facts

18:39 09.05.2023

Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the participation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the event on the Red Square in Moscow on May 9 as an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine.

“During the event, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who is wanted for war crimes by international justice, justified killings of Ukrainians, destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages, abduction of Ukrainian children and repressions against residents of occupied Ukrainian territories,” the MFA’s statement reads.

The ministry stressed that this night the Russian Federation fired 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine, including 15 at Kyiv, in order to inflict even more deaths. In addition, the participants of the event were shown Russian military equipment, which has been participating in Russia's unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine for the tenth year.

“We consider the participation of the leaders of the mentioned foreign countries in the public event together with a war criminal, who boasts by unleashing a war in Europe on a scale unknown since the Second World War, as an immoral and unfriendly act towards Ukraine, demonstrating contempt for the Ukrainian people who are fighting for its survival and freedom,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the peoples of Central Asia and the Caucasus made an invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism 78 years ago, and “they do not deserve the fate of being used now by the Kremlin taking part in a fake action that has nothing to do with the feat of the victors over Nazism.”

Tags: #mfa

