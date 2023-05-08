Facts

14:19 08.05.2023

Russia trying to recruit Uzbek, Tajik migrants to participate in war against Ukraine – UK intelligence

1 min read

Russian military recruiters have been targeting migrant workers from Central Asian states to serve in Ukraine, according to a defense intelligence report on Twitter by the UK and Northern Ireland Department of Defense on Monday morning.

"Recruiters have visited mosques and immigration offices to recruit. At immigration offices, staff who speak Tajik and Uzbek routinely attempt to recruit migrants… Recruiters offered sign-up bonuses of $2,390 and salaries of up to $4,160 a month. Migrants have also been offered a fast-track Russian citizenship path of six months to one year, instead of the usual five years," the service said.

These promises are encouraging some migrant workers to register, according to intelligence, but these recruits are likely to be sent to the Ukrainian front lines, where the casualty rate is extremely high.

"Recruiting migrants is part of the Russian Ministry of Defence's attempts to fulfil its target of 400,000 volunteers to fight in Ukraine. The authorities are almost certainly seeking to delay any new overt mandatory mobilization as long as possible to minimize domestic dissent," according to the report.

Tags: #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

14:37 08.05.2023
Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

14:54 02.05.2023
Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

10:07 25.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency evacuates 87 Ukrainian citizens from zone of armed conflict in Sudan

Main Intelligence Agency evacuates 87 Ukrainian citizens from zone of armed conflict in Sudan

13:42 20.04.2023
Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

20:07 17.04.2023
Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

11:53 10.04.2023
Ukraine has to alter some military plans because of leak of US intelligence documents – CNN

Ukraine has to alter some military plans because of leak of US intelligence documents – CNN

20:28 07.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

20:02 07.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

18:32 28.03.2023
Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

17:19 24.03.2023
Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

LATEST

Opinion poll: Bakhmut, Azovstal, sunken cruiser Moskva are symbols of emerging national memory of war with Russia

Poland hands over ten MiG-20 fighters to Ukraine – Defense Minister

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

AD
AD
AD
AD