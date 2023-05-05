Facts

11:46 05.05.2023

URCS pays cash assistance to over 137,000 people this year

1 min read
URCS pays cash assistance to over 137,000 people this year

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) this year paid financial assistance to more than 137,000 citizens.

"From the beginning of the year (from January to March inclusive), more than 137,000 Ukrainian citizens received payments from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for a total of $9.2 million," the URCS said on the organization's website.

Most payments were made on the territory of de-occupied Kherson region, where almost 75,000 Ukrainian citizens received financial assistance. In Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, more than 50,000 people received such payments.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is one of the top three cash aid payers in 2023, according to a released update by the national working group on cash assistance, where the URCS co-chairs with OCHA Ukraine (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and IOM Ukraine (International Organization for Migration).

Tags: #payments #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:42 03.05.2023
URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

16:50 28.04.2023
URCS Tracing Service receives over 5,200 requests since beginning of year from people who lost connection with relatives in wartime

URCS Tracing Service receives over 5,200 requests since beginning of year from people who lost connection with relatives in wartime

12:22 28.04.2023
URCS to hold info sessions on first aid, mine safety in Kyiv

URCS to hold info sessions on first aid, mine safety in Kyiv

09:40 27.04.2023
URCS deploys aid headquarters in Mykolaiv for victims of Russian missile strikes

URCS deploys aid headquarters in Mykolaiv for victims of Russian missile strikes

13:08 26.04.2023
Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

15:34 21.04.2023
British Red Cross representatives familiarize themselves with work of URCS in Kyiv region

British Red Cross representatives familiarize themselves with work of URCS in Kyiv region

10:27 21.04.2023
URCS Rapid Response Teams take part in training to counter effects of flooding

URCS Rapid Response Teams take part in training to counter effects of flooding

18:35 19.04.2023
AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000

AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000

13:06 19.04.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains 30 young volunteers under Life Skills and Sprint program

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains 30 young volunteers under Life Skills and Sprint program

16:23 13.04.2023
Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

Girl wounded as result of strike on Kramatorsk on April 29 dies in hospital – mayor

Railway accidents in Russian border regions to increase pressure on occupiers' internal security forces – British intelligence

Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD