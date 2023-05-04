Facts

20:19 04.05.2023

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

2 min read
Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a joint statement in which the parties express their determination to create a comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression against Ukraine or in the world.

According to the document, Russian aggression against Ukraine is a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and a grave breach of international peace and security, in connection with which Russian officials and other persons who planned, prepared, ordered and committed crimes should be held accountable.

"Our aim is to exclude impunity for these crimes, which include forcible deportations and intentional attempts to erase Ukrainian identity and ethnicity, including culture and language... We commit to building a comprehensive system of accountability for Ukraine," according to the statement.

Such a system, the authors argue, should consist of three levels.

"1. The investigation and prosecution of international crimes at the national and international level; 2. The establishment of an ad-hoc special tribunal for the crime of aggression; 3. Ensuring full reparation of harm suffered by Ukraine and the Ukrainian people through the establishment of the international compensation mechanism," stated in the document.

In order to ensure an effective coordination of the international efforts to support Ukraine on all these tracks, we commit to the work of the Strategic Dialogue Group on Accountability for Ukraine ("the Dialogue Group").

In accordance with the text of the statement, Ukraine and the Netherlands recognize that the vast majority of international crimes will need to be prosecuted by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and his office. At the same time, the Netherlands confirms its readiness to continue to provide financial and practical support.

In addition, the parties also recognize the fact that no current international mechanism can exercise jurisdiction with respect to the crime of aggression committed in Ukraine, we commit to the establishment of an ad-hoc special tribunal for the prosecution and adjudication of this crime, with the involvement of the international community.

The parties also express their gratitude to the Council of Europe for its commitment to creating a register of losses caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine. It is emphasized that such a register is the first step towards the creation of an international compensation mechanism necessary to ensure full and effective compensation for the damage and losses caused by the Russian Federation caused by its aggression against Ukraine.

