Zelenskyy to meet King and PM of the Netherlands, address parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a number of meetings in the Netherlands, where he arrived on Tuesday morning, including with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset. He is also scheduled to address the House of Representatives and Senate of the Dutch Parliament and have an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, Serhiy Nykyforov.

According to him, at 10:30 the President of Ukraine will address the House of Representatives and Senate of the Dutch Parliament.

As previously reported, this is the fourth time that Zelenskyy has addressed members of the Second Chamber. On March 31, 2022, he became the first foreign head of government to do so during a plenary session. A year earlier, the Chamber changed its Rules of Procedure, which made this possible. This speech took place via video link. On May 4, 2023, Zelenskyy addressed the States General in the First Chamber. Earlier this year, Zelenskyy, at the invitation of the House of Representatives, spoke at the NATO summit.