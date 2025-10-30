Netherlands allocates EUR 10 mln for UK cyber program for Ukraine

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel reported on the country's contribution to the program launched by the United Kingdom to protect Ukraine from cyber attacks.

"Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine are not isolated incidents. This hybrid warfare campaign endangers European security. The UK is our valued partner in strengthening Ukraine's resilience. Today, the Netherlands announced EUR 10 million for the UK’s Ukraine Cyber Programme. Glad to partner up to help Ukraine fend off Russia's assaults, in the cyber domain and beyond," van Weel wrote on X on Thursday.

According to him, with this contribution, the Netherlands supports "the crucial work of the Tallinn Mechanism - the leading international coalition for cyber support to Ukraine."