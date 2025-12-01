Interfax-Ukraine
Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof had a call n with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about efforts to end the war.

"We must further increase pressure on Russia and continue to support Ukraine in every way. Together with several European partners, we spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about peace negotiations. It is important that Europe plays an active role in this: no decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians, and no decisions on Europe without Europeans," Schoof said on the X social network on Monday.

He said that in the short term, Ukraine needs much more support against massive Russian attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure. Therefore, as the head of government noted, the Netherlands is allocating an additional EUR 250 million for weapons such as air defense systems and ammunition for F-16s, which Ukraine urgently needs.

"Ukraine and the Netherlands will also jointly produce drones to increase resilience and security. We will not leave Ukraine to its fate," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said the Netherlands had announced another package of military assistance under the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 250 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

