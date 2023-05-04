Facts

17:48 04.05.2023

Odesa mayor taken into custody with UAH 13.4 mln alternative bail in 'Krayan' case – SAPO

2 min read
Odesa mayor taken into custody with UAH 13.4 mln alternative bail in 'Krayan' case – SAPO

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the case of Krayan plant in Odesa, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"The case of Odesa's 'Krayan' – the mayor of Odesa was taken into custody. Details later," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Later, in its statement, the prosecutor's office said: "On May 4, 2023, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor to change the measure of restraint for one of the defendants in Odesa's Krayan case – the mayor of Odesa."

According to the SAPO, given that the defendant did not pay UAH 30.866 million of bail determined by the court, the prosecutor filed a petition with the court to change the measure of restraint from bail to detention with an alternative to bail.

"HACC, having heard the arguments of the parties, partially sustained the petition and applied to the accused a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the alternative of making a bail of UAH 13.420 million. In pursuance of the court ruling, the accused was taken into custody in the courtroom," the office said.

The SAPO said Odesa mayor and other persons are accused of embezzling budget funds in the amount of over UAH 92 million as a result of the implementation of a scheme for acquiring the administrative building of the former Krayan plant into communal ownership at twice the price.

As reported, on April 26, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 5.368 million to deputy mayor of Odesa Pavlo Vuhelman, in the case of Odesa's Krayan plant.

Tags: #custody #trukhanov

MORE ABOUT

12:58 02.07.2022
Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

13:36 06.10.2021
Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

17:50 11.12.2020
Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

14:45 04.12.2019
Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

18:37 21.08.2019
13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

11:48 19.08.2019
Child, Australian woman killed in fire in Odesa hotel, six victims out of nine identified

Child, Australian woman killed in fire in Odesa hotel, six victims out of nine identified

10:04 23.07.2019
Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

12:46 13.06.2018
Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

18:08 06.06.2018
Kyiv sends Moscow letter requesting response on possible swap of 23 Russians for Ukrainians in custody

Kyiv sends Moscow letter requesting response on possible swap of 23 Russians for Ukrainians in custody

AD

HOT NEWS

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

There are 42,000 female military in AFU now; 5,000 of them are at frontline

LATEST

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Air defense works in Kyiv – local authorities

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KYIV – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Ukraine to use Croatia's experience in demining – Svyrydenko

Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD