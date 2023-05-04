Odesa mayor taken into custody with UAH 13.4 mln alternative bail in 'Krayan' case – SAPO

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the case of Krayan plant in Odesa, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"The case of Odesa's 'Krayan' – the mayor of Odesa was taken into custody. Details later," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Later, in its statement, the prosecutor's office said: "On May 4, 2023, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor to change the measure of restraint for one of the defendants in Odesa's Krayan case – the mayor of Odesa."

According to the SAPO, given that the defendant did not pay UAH 30.866 million of bail determined by the court, the prosecutor filed a petition with the court to change the measure of restraint from bail to detention with an alternative to bail.

"HACC, having heard the arguments of the parties, partially sustained the petition and applied to the accused a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the alternative of making a bail of UAH 13.420 million. In pursuance of the court ruling, the accused was taken into custody in the courtroom," the office said.

The SAPO said Odesa mayor and other persons are accused of embezzling budget funds in the amount of over UAH 92 million as a result of the implementation of a scheme for acquiring the administrative building of the former Krayan plant into communal ownership at twice the price.

As reported, on April 26, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 5.368 million to deputy mayor of Odesa Pavlo Vuhelman, in the case of Odesa's Krayan plant.