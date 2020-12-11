Facts

17:50 11.12.2020

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday.

"Today I was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital. The situation is under control, for which I am very grateful to our doctors and medical staff," the mayor of Odesa wrote on his Facebook page.

He also urged the city residents to wear protective masks, observe social distance, and comply with all quarantine measures.

"Today it is a main weapon in the fight against coronavirus. Take care of yourself and your family!" he said.

As reported, on December 9, Trukhanov reported on his Facebook page that he fell ill with COVID-19, and therefore will be on self-isolation.

Tags: #covid_19 #hospital #trukhanov
