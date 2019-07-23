Facts

10:04 23.07.2019

Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

2 min read
Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal, at the request of the defense, has changed the measure of restraint to former head of the Party of Regions faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Yefremov, from detention to 24-hour house arrest, said his lawyer Andriy Smirnov.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal has satisfied our motion and applied a restraint measure of house arrest against Oleksandr Yefremov," wrote Smirnov on his Facebook page on Monday.

"After three years of automatic, illegal and, most importantly, unsubstantiated detention, Oleksandr Yefremov goes home," added the lawyer.

In turn, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Larysa Sarhan, confirmed the change of the preventive measure to Oleksandr Yefremov, adding that the court changed the preventive measure to 24-hour house arrest.

"Traditional gratitude to the Constitutional Court for taking care of high traitors and terrorists," she added.

As reported, Yefremov on July 30, 2016 was detained on suspicion of threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in an airport in Kyiv. He is also charged with supporting the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and the illegal acquisition of property belonging to Luhanskvuhillia.

The Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region is currently hearing the case on charges of Yefremov in complicity with terrorists, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and high treason.

Yefremov is suspected of organizing the seizure of the building of Luhansk Regional State, supporting a foreign organization to conduct disruptive activities against Ukraine and supporting and establishing a terrorist organization - the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic."

Tags: #custody #court #house_arrest #yefremov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:51 23.07.2019
Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

Court in Ukraine allows Oschadbank to recover from Russia over $1.1 bln in damages due to annexation of Crimea

08:12 21.07.2019
Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

Supreme Court upholds CEC appeal on cancellation of registration of MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for Rada elections

14:55 20.07.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

16:25 19.07.2019
Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

13:25 17.07.2019
Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

10:04 16.07.2019
Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

15:40 15.07.2019
Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

13:21 15.07.2019
Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

18:14 12.07.2019
Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

With 90.89% of ballots counted, Servant of People gets 43.10% of vote in Verkhovna Rada election

LATEST

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Over 20 representatives of construction and consumer markets get to Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD