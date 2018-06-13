Facts

12:46 13.06.2018

Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

2 min read
Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has removed most court obligations from Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, who suspected of seizing the funds of the city budget. The court has only instructed Trukhanov not communicate with the witnesses of the prosecution, according to his lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

"The prosecutor's office appealed to the court with a request for an extension of the obligation for another two months, which caused bewilderment, as the materials of the pretrial investigation have already been opened for review. The court took this into account and withdrew all the obligations, leaving only one thing - do not communicate with the prosecution witnesses," Lysak told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

According to the lawyer, Trukhanov can now travel abroad using his passport.

As earlier reported, on February 13, agents of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), notified Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov about suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on a large-scale basis by abuse of office).

NABU also confirmed that three other officials from the mayor's office had been informed of suspicion: the deputy mayor, the director of the municipal property department and the chairman of the permanent commission on municipal property of Odesa City Council.

In addition to Trukhanov, Deputy Mayor of Odesa Pavlo Vugelman, chairman of the permanent commission on municipal property of the Odesa City Council - Vasyl Shkriabay, and director of the municipal property department of the City Council - Oleksiy Spectr, were informed about suspicion. All of them are currently abroad.

Tags: #travel #court #trukhanov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Court on Yanukovych high treason case to continue on June 21

Court finally schedules debates on Yanukovych high treason case for July 30-31

Court reschedules hearing of appeal against journalist Vyshinsky's arrest for June 1

Indictment in Skhidny Mining, Energoatom's funds embezzlement case sent to court

Court sentences to 13 years imprisonment guard colonel transferring secret information to FSB

Kherson court arrests head of RIA Novosti Ukraine Vyshynsky until July 13

Court returns Ukrainian passport to ex-Fiscal Service head Nasirov – SAPO

Court to continue considering Yanukovych high treason case on June 5-8

Supreme Court refuses to review court decisions on Heavenly Hundred Square in Kyiv

LATEST

Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

CEC needs UAH 36 mln to ensure cyber security of elections in 2019 – CEC head

PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Meetings of TCG's subgroups begin in Minsk

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

UN Rapporteur on torture calls on Ukraine to improve situation with prisoners' rights, conditions of their detention

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD