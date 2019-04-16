Facts

11:24 16.04.2019

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

3 min read
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (unaligned) Nadiia Savchenko and ex-chief of the Officer Corps center for freeing prisoners Volodymyr Ruban have been released from custody in the chambers of Kyiv region's Brovary town court inasmuch as at midnight from April 15 to April 16 the term of their pretrial confinement was not extended.

The correspondent ruling was made by the court after midnight — on Tuesday.

Savchenko is suspected of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional system or seizing state power), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional system or at seizing state power), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act), Part 1 of Article 258-3 (the creation of a terrorist group or a terrorist organization) and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, military supplies or explosives) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Savchenko has been in pretrial custody since March 23, 2018.

Ruban was detained on March 8, 2018 at a checkpoint in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons, which was being transported from Russia-occupied territory to Ukraine-controlled territory. On March 9, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court arrested him.

Ruban is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act), Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, military supplies or explosives) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On February 25, Ukraine's Supreme Court ruled that the Savchenko-Ruban case was to be considered in Kyiv's Solomiansky district court.

On March 26, the panel of judges of the Solomiansky district court granted the petition of lawyers for Savchenko and Ruban to disqualify the judge panel, after which the case was transferred to the Kyiv appeals court to determine the jurisdiction of the case.

On March 29, Kyiv's appeals court sent an indictment to the Supreme Court in the Savchenko-Ruban case to determine jurisdiction. But on April 3, the Supreme Court returned the indictment in this case to the Kyiv appeals court.

The Kyiv appeals court referred the case to Kyiv's Darnytsky district court. But on April 11, the latter granted the petition of Ruban's lawyer Valentyn Rybin to disqualify the panel of judges, and the case was again sent to Kyiv's appeals court.

On April 12, Kyiv's appeals court referred the Savchenko-Ruban case to Kyiv region's Brovary town court.

Tags: #custody #ruban #savchenko #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 16.04.2019
Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

09:29 16.04.2019
Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

18:55 15.04.2019
Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

18:14 15.04.2019
Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

17:18 15.04.2019
Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

17:00 15.04.2019
Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

16:45 15.04.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

15:50 15.04.2019
Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

13:55 15.04.2019
Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

13:23 15.04.2019
Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

LATEST

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

Zelensky demonstrates disrespect for voters not explaining his support from Russian politicians, Ukrainian politicians who fled to Russia

Provocative billboards with Poroshenko will be taken down

Ex-NATO Deputy Secretary General hopes NATO to boost security in Black Sea

Poroshenko says in public wants to dismiss Foreign Intelligence Service first deputy head, who is charged in illegal enrichment case

Ukraine reports 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Poroshenko pledges to respect Ukrainian people's choice in case Zelensky wins second round of presidential election

Minsk Agreements acceptable, but Donbas elections impossible yet

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD