13:36 06.10.2021

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has signed five suspicion notices in the framework of the investigation of criminal proceedings by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Venediktova herself announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, specifying that she had signed a suspicion notice for the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, as well as a number of city officials and "one well-known Odesa citizen."

