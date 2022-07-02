Facts

12:58 02.07.2022

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become an honorary citizen of Odesa, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said in an interview with BBC.

"We very much appreciate the help of your country, your Prime Minister. Therefore, I signed an order to award Boris Johnson with Grigory Marazli Honorary Badges of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd degrees," Trukhanov was quoted by the press service of Odesa City Council on Telegram.

The presence of all degrees of the award automatically made Johnson an Honorary Citizen of Odesa.

According to Trukhanov, the United Kingdom is the main ally and friend of Ukraine.

"If the entire world community took the same position as the people of Britain, we would have defeated the occupiers long ago," the mayor of Odesa emphasized.

"I emphasize that this is the struggle of the entire civilized community against fascism version 2.0, and in this struggle, Mr. Johnson will become the first Honorary Citizen of the city – a citizen of Great Britain, since 1862, for the entire existence of the award," the mayor emphasized.

Tags: #odesa #trukhanov #johnson

