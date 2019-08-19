Child, Australian woman killed in fire in Odesa hotel, six victims out of nine identified

Among those who died as a result of a fire in the Odesa Tokyo Star Hotel there is a child and an Australian citizen, Mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov has said.

"A terrible tragedy occurred in Odesa, an emergency: a fire in the Tokyo Star hotel, which took away the lives of nine people, including a child. They are still identifying... we cannot talk about categories because five people have been identified now, including a citizen of Australia [among the dead]," Trukhanov said at a meeting at the city hall on Monday morning.

As reported, in Odesa on the night of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel, resulting in nine deaths and 10 injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service, among the victims there are people in serious condition. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, four of the victims are in critical condition.

Among the victims are two foreigners and a child.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, after a fire in the Odesa hotel, gave instructions to immediately begin large-scale inspections of places of recreation for citizens, especially hotels and resorts.