Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Denmark will allocate the largest aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of DKK 1.7 billion (about $250 million), the Danish Ministry of Defense reports, citing the decision of the Foreign Policy Committee of May 2.

"The overwhelming majority in the Folketing [Parliament of Denmark] supports a large aid package worth DKK 1.7 billion for Ukraine. The package consists of vehicles and materiel, air defense and ammunition aimed at strengthening Ukraine's ability to conduct an offensive in the coming months," the ministry said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday.

"We know that the Russians have gained a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine, dug trenches and mined fields to stop the Ukrainian offensive. The equipment in the aid package is important for paving the way for Ukrainian tanks and armored infantry," said Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who is quoted in the message.

The list of assistance provided by Denmark includes armored repair and evacuation and engineering vehicles, vehicles for the construction of crossings; mine clearance vehicles; financing for the purchase of air defense; EUR 50 million for NATO support with non-lethal equipment for Ukraine; ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher.

"The contents of the aid package are what Ukraine requested. I am proud that we in Denmark can meet these needs," Poulsen said.

As reported, in March Denmark already allocated a package of assistance for Ukraine. Then the list included ammunition for small arms and missiles for air defense.

Recently, the Danish government has launched a new program to support Ukraine for 2023, under which it will allocate EUR 1 billion.