Tractor blown up in Kharkiv region, two people killed – Synehubov

On Tuesday, May 2, at about 14:20, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, a tractor blew up in a field between the villages of Verbivka and Vovchyi Yar, two people died from injuries, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"Two men aged 39 and 47, who have been blown up in Izium district today, died from their injuries. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save their lives. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.