10:20 02.05.2023

Klymenko: Interior Ministry's office been almost half updated, National Police chief to be appointed in soon

By now, the Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has been updated by approximately 40%, the chief of the National Police of Ukraine will be appointed in the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, speaking about personnel appointments in the ministry, the head of the Interior Ministry said: "We appointed almost all the leaders and personnel. We retained the best, reinforced them with specialists from other ministries and departments."

According to the minister, the office of the ministry itself has been updated by about 40%. "We now face one task: to fulfil the tasks that face the government, the ministry, involving professional people in this," he said.

Answering the question about when the chief of the National Police will be appointed [Kyiv Police Chief Ivan Vyhovsky was appointed as acting chief of the National Police], the minister said: "In the near future."

