Zelenskyy listens to Klymenko's report on activities of National Guard on front lines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko regarding the active actions of units of the National Guard of Ukraine together with other components of the Defense Forces.

The report also included data on the security situation in the frontline and border regions, Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

"We will separately discuss the work of the NGU units in Donetsk direction, the use of drones, the protection of our frontline logistics. We are preparing new measures to ensure security in Ukrainian communities and combat crime," the president noted.