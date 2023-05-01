China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

For the first time, China voted in favor of a UN resolution calling Russia an aggressor, although earlier it either abstained or voted against, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya has said.

"An attempt by Russia to remove the mention of aggression against Ukraine failed in the General Assembly. Five well-known human rights fighters voted against the resolution – the Russian Federation, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria, the North Korea," Kyslytsya said on Twitter, accompanying the post with a photo scoreboard with the results of the vote.

As follows from Kyslytsya's entry, this refers to resolution A/77/L.65 on cooperation between the UN and the Council of Europe, which was adopted on April 26.

Some 122 countries voted in favor, while 18 abstained.