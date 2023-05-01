Facts

20:42 01.05.2023

China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

1 min read
China for first time backs UN resolution in which Russia is called aggressor

For the first time, China voted in favor of a UN resolution calling Russia an aggressor, although earlier it either abstained or voted against, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya has said.

"An attempt by Russia to remove the mention of aggression against Ukraine failed in the General Assembly. Five well-known human rights fighters voted against the resolution – the Russian Federation, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria, the North Korea," Kyslytsya said on Twitter, accompanying the post with a photo scoreboard with the results of the vote.

As follows from Kyslytsya's entry, this refers to resolution A/77/L.65 on cooperation between the UN and the Council of Europe, which was adopted on April 26.

Some 122 countries voted in favor, while 18 abstained.

Tags: #china #un #resolution

MORE ABOUT

20:52 01.05.2023
Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

19:18 27.04.2023
PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

19:15 27.04.2023
Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

19:29 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

15:54 26.04.2023
Pavlo Riabikin appointed as Ambassador to China – decree

Pavlo Riabikin appointed as Ambassador to China – decree

15:26 26.04.2023
China to send government's special representative to visit Ukraine – media

China to send government's special representative to visit Ukraine – media

12:13 26.04.2023
USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

20:56 18.04.2023
More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

14:13 14.04.2023
Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

12:23 14.04.2023
China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

LATEST

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

'Offensive Guard' to come under command of Defense Forces after receiving combat mission – Interior Minister

Klymenko: Interior Ministry's office been almost half updated, National Police chief to be appointed in soon

AD
AD
AD
AD