19:58 01.05.2023

Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

A Ukrainian passport service has become available in Spain: Ukrainians who are in this country can apply for Ukrainian passport documents, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said.

"In Valencia, a separate subdivision of the Document State Enterprise has started working in test mode. These are specially equipped white minibuses with the symbols of the Passport Service," the Ministry of Reintegration said in a statement on the Telegram channel on Monday.

They are reportedly located at: Xàtiva, 46007 Valencia, Spain. They work from Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 18:00. Service is on a first come, first served basis.

In the passport service in Spain, citizens of Ukraine can, in particular, issue an ID-card or a passport (including in exchange for a lost or stolen one); exchange an ID-card or a foreign passport (due to expiration, changes in information, unsuitability for use); exchange passports of 1994 for an ID-card.

"Over time, a service for exchanging a driver's license will also be available," the Reintegration Ministry said in a statement.

