Facts

20:59 28.04.2023

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis says the European Commission has reached agreements in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding the export of goods from the Ukrainian agricultural industry.

"We have a deal," he said on Twitter on Friday.

Dombrovskis said that the European Commission has reached "an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukraine's agri-food products." "We have acted to address concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine – with Janusz Wojciechowski [European Commissioner for Agriculture]," he said.

The Vice President also named the key elements of the deal, which were also agreed with Ukraine. These elements provide for the lifting of unilateral measures by Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Hungary. Further, "exceptional safeguard measures for four products: wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and EUR 100 million support package for affected farmers in five Member States are envisaged."

In addition, Dombrovskis announced an investigation into some other products, including sunflower oil.

