Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

14:38 04.04.2025

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

2 min read
Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports, compared to March 2024 this figure increased by 4.5%, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Friday.

As he wrote on Telegram, "agricultural exports remain the basis for our trade and account for over 50% of everything that Ukraine sells abroad."

Shmyhal also informed that last year the export of Ukrainian goods increased by 13%, and in March this year the positive dynamics of export growth continued - plus 4.5% compared to March last year.

"In the context of global trade turbulence, the Ukrainian government will strengthen support for national producers and Ukrainian exporters. We have provided all the necessary tools for this," the head of government stressed.

At the same time, he recalled that the Made in Ukraine program, in particular, provides for UAH 500 million in compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian agricultural machinery. The state will compensate farmers for up to 25% of the cost of this equipment if it is made in Ukraine.

"In general, this year we will allocate more than UAH 6 billion from the budget to support the agricultural sector alone," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported, in March 2025, Ukraine exported 9.98 million tonnes of goods worth $3.6 billion.

Tags: #agricultural #exports

MORE ABOUT

20:30 01.04.2025
Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

18:34 17.03.2025
Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

13:44 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

Zelenskyy instructs to regulate imbalance of exports, imports at NSDC meeting

09:34 03.02.2025
Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

Ukraine's IT exports in 2024 decrease by 4.2% – NBU data

15:29 27.01.2025
Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

Ukrtsukor announces TOP-5 sugar producers of Ukraine in 2024 season

14:47 14.01.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine exports 6% more goods to EU in 2024, intends to maintain conditions of access to its market in 2025

17:16 23.08.2024
Zelenskyy, Modi note importance of uninterrupted supply of agricultural products to world markets – joint statement

Zelenskyy, Modi note importance of uninterrupted supply of agricultural products to world markets – joint statement

12:36 16.08.2024
Coca-Cola Foundation, through URCS, provides farmers in Kharkiv and Kherson regions with two-wheel tractors, greenhouse for $300,000

Coca-Cola Foundation, through URCS, provides farmers in Kharkiv and Kherson regions with two-wheel tractors, greenhouse for $300,000

15:22 15.08.2024
USAID provides 58 grain transport trailers to 4 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises

USAID provides 58 grain transport trailers to 4 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises

15:47 12.08.2024
Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

HOT NEWS

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

LATEST

Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation plans to increase share of product exports to 30% in 2025

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation increases production by 25.3% in 2024

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

AD
AD
Empire School
AD