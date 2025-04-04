Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports, compared to March 2024 this figure increased by 4.5%, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Friday.

As he wrote on Telegram, "agricultural exports remain the basis for our trade and account for over 50% of everything that Ukraine sells abroad."

Shmyhal also informed that last year the export of Ukrainian goods increased by 13%, and in March this year the positive dynamics of export growth continued - plus 4.5% compared to March last year.

"In the context of global trade turbulence, the Ukrainian government will strengthen support for national producers and Ukrainian exporters. We have provided all the necessary tools for this," the head of government stressed.

At the same time, he recalled that the Made in Ukraine program, in particular, provides for UAH 500 million in compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian agricultural machinery. The state will compensate farmers for up to 25% of the cost of this equipment if it is made in Ukraine.

"In general, this year we will allocate more than UAH 6 billion from the budget to support the agricultural sector alone," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported, in March 2025, Ukraine exported 9.98 million tonnes of goods worth $3.6 billion.