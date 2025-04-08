Agrain to allocate over 26,000 ha for spring crops in 2025 season

Agroholding Agrain plans to allocate over 26,000 hectares for spring crops in the 2025 season, the company's press service announced on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, approximately 14,000 hectares will be sown with corn, 12,000 hectares with sunflower, and smaller areas with legumes and flax as part of a diversification strategy.

"Agrain Group operates on the principle that 'every drop of moisture is worth its weight in gold.' We utilize modern technologies that help minimize water loss and create optimal conditions for crop germination and development," said the agroholding's chief agronomist, Taras Kornienko.

To conserve moisture, he said, Agrain's fields undergo harrowing and moisture sealing, the Strip-Till technique is being implemented, and drought-resistant hybrids are being cultivated with flexible planting schedules.

Agrain also reported that its winter crops are in good condition thanks to the timely application of fertilizers and pest protection.

Agrain is involved in the cultivation and storage of grain and oilseed crops, as well as livestock farming. Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, the agroholding included 11 agricultural enterprises and cultivated around 110,000 hectares across the Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.

The holding is owned by SAS Investcompagnie (France).