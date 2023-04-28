Facts

19:39 28.04.2023

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

The coalition of countries (Core Group) working on the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine already includes 36 countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"North Macedonia has become the 36th country to join the collation on the establishment of a Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate our Macedonian friends joining our fight for justice. Support for the Special Tribunal keeps gaining steam," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The first meeting of the Core Group took place on January 26, when 21 countries took part in the discussion.

