Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 08.05.2025

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

The European Union will take a political decision on Friday to establish a tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by Russia in Ukraine, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas said during a briefing in Warsaw on Thursday, ahead of her visit to Ukraine, that they will also provide final political support tomorrow for the establishment of a tribunal for war crimes, crimes of aggression. She promised there will be no impunity and there will be accountability for the crimes committed also for those who really started this war.

Since tomorrow is May 9, Europe Day, she said she wants to stress that all those who really support peace cannot stand side by side with Putin, who has started this full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine, and those who really support peace should be in Ukraine, not in Moscow tomorrow.

Tags: #tribunal #russia #eu

