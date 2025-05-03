Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 03.05.2025

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that while various countries will play different roles in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, those who supported Russia will be excluded from the process.

"Those who helped Russia will definitely not be involved. That's a fact. How could they help destroy, only to now profit from rebuilding? That makes no sense at all," Zelenskyy said during a media briefing.

According to the president, priority for participation in reconstruction will be given to countries that supported Ukraine during the war.

"Certainly, financial support counts – providing weapons is financial assistance, whether it's arms, energy, or direct budgetary contributions to Ukraine. Many countries also directly funded specific regions, helping across the board. For example, Japan didn't provide weapons, but we're fully aware they contributed $15 billion to Ukraine's resilience, primarily in the energy sector. So there's a clear prioritization of countries, and they'll be the ones involved in the rebuilding," he explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this prioritization is due to the fact that "reconstruction won't be free" and therefore, European Union countries will be first in line.

"We're talking about money – specifically, money from the European Union and European countries. That means EU companies will take the lead. It would seem quite strange if Europe funds the effort, but companies from other markets come in to do the rebuilding. I'm simply laying out who has priority," he said.

The United States also holds priority status. "And the Americans are absolutely right to say, 'excuse us, but why should those who didn't help be allowed to profit?' There's no altruism here, nor was any shown toward Ukraine by certain countries. This doesn't mean others are banned, but we may advise our regional authorities not to engage in joint projects with countries that offered no assistance," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #countries #reconstruction_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

14:06 24.10.2024
Ukrainians have best attitude towards Baltics, Western Europe, North America, worst towards Russia – poll

Ukrainians have best attitude towards Baltics, Western Europe, North America, worst towards Russia – poll

21:27 12.06.2024
A map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented at the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin.

A map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented at the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin.

14:54 18.04.2024
Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

14:00 28.02.2024
Baltic countries, UK, Germany, Canada, USA lead in rating of positive attitude of Ukrainians towards them, Russia tops the anti-rating

Baltic countries, UK, Germany, Canada, USA lead in rating of positive attitude of Ukrainians towards them, Russia tops the anti-rating

19:06 26.06.2023
EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

19:39 28.04.2023
North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

20:44 05.04.2023
Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

LATEST

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

AD
AD