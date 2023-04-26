Facts

20:50 26.04.2023

Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information about their alleged ban on the movement of merchant ships under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and reported on the blocking of the corresponding humanitarian transport corridor by the Russian side on Wednesday.

"Today, on April 26, 2023, the Black Sea Grain Corridor is once again suspended by the Russian side. On April 25, 2023, Russian representatives in the Joint Coordination Centre (Istanbul), refused to agree on the movement of vessels to/from the seaports of Ukraine along the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, which operates within the framework of the Black Sea Initiative for the export of grain and related foodstuffs by the sea," the Ukrainian Navy reported on the Facebook page on Wednesday.

As a result, today four vessels, including vessel AKDENIZ-M, which has been chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations to deliver wheat to Ethiopia, were unable to leave the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny and had to wait for additional time for their passage to be approved. Also, one vessel is waiting for transit to the port of Odesa in the area of Sulina.

"In addition, from the morning of April 26, 2023, false information began to spread on the Internet regarding the alleged ban by the Ukrainian Navy on the movement of merchant vessels engaged in the Black Sea Grain Initiative to/from the ports of Great Odesa. This information is absolutely incorrect. We emphasize that Ukraine steadfastly fulfills all obligations assigned within the frames of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and makes maximum efforts to maintain and expand the export of grain and related foodstuffs by the sea in the interests of our state," the report notes.

According to the UN data, as on April 25, 2023, some 28.9 million tonnes of agricultural products were shipped from Ukrainian ports through the grain corridor to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe, including corn – 14.5 million tonnes, wheat – 7.9 million tonnes, and sunflower oil – 1.5 million tonnes.

