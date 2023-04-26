Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

During a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the ongoing Russian occupation of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and Russia's use of the ZNPP as a cover for military strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages indicate that Moscow does not respect a fair the interest of all the people of the world to live in guaranteed safety from any nuclear or radiation threats.

In this regard, the presidential press service said on Wednesday, "the head of state called on China to play an effective role in the settlement of the security issue around the ZNPP." "This will be in line with the essence of the Budapest Memorandum," he said.

Zelenskyy briefed the Chinese leader on the situation at the frontline: "The situation at the front is difficult, but we are standing. And we will continue to liberate our land. We did not start this war, but we have to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Within the internationally recognized borders of 1991. Including Crimea. This is fully consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

The head of state spoke separately about the devastating consequences of the Russian invasion, emphasizing the abduction by Russia of twenty thousand Ukrainian children. The President of Ukraine outlined the content of the Ukrainian formula for peace and informed about the ongoing diplomatic work to organize the Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for China's active participation in efforts to restore peace. "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainian people. We are on our land and fighting for our future, exercising our inalienable right to self-defense. Peace must be just and sustainable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter. There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders," the president said.

The parties noted the importance of efforts to establish peace. The head of the Ukrainian state outlined the importance of all states refraining from supporting Russia in the war. This should apply to military-technical cooperation, including the supply of weapons.

"Russia converts any support - even partial - into the continuation of its aggression, into its further rejection of peace. The less support Russia receives, the sooner the war will end and serenity will return to international relations," Zelenskyy said.

"The President of Ukraine emphasized the readiness of our country to remain a guarantor of global food security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian ports are currently hostage to Russian aggression and are blocked by the aggressor state, and our export routes are blocked with them," the press service said.

In this context, the parties expressed joint support for the need for proper implementation and continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Zelenskyy informed about the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine global humanitarian program. The leaders of Ukraine and China agreed to maintain a regular dialogue.