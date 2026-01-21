Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Photo: Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, in partnership with the international humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen and the Kyiv City State Administration, continue initiatives to support people who find themselves in difficult life circumstances.

"As part of the cooperation, free hot meals are being provided to clients of territorial social service centers. In particular, the Desniansky District Territorial Social Service Center received 100 hot meals. Social services are provided by 60 social workers who work daily with elderly people and other vulnerable groups," the ministry said.

It was noted that assistance was also given to people supported by the Dniprovsky District Territorial Social Service Center, which received 150 hot meals.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that provides meals to people affected by natural disasters.