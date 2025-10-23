Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 23.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks, SAFE program

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks, SAFE program
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, during which, in particular, they discussed the protection of Ukrainian energy from Russian attacks and joint defense projects within the framework of the SAFE program.

"We held a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy. We discussed how to protect our energy sector from Russian strikes and make it more resilient. Italy has the necessary expertise and equipment for that," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure with modern air defense systems and other means. Separately, the parties discussed joint defense projects within the framework of the SAFE program.

"Separately, we focused on joint defense projects under the SAFE instrument. It is important that such initiatives benefit all of Europe. We also addressed the crucial issue of using frozen Russian assets. It is only fair that these funds be directed to support and defend our country," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy and Meloni also exchanged views on the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine and protect against Russian aggression.

Tags: #leaders #italy

