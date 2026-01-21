Interfax-Ukraine
20:06 21.01.2026

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

Ukraine will receive $6 billion from the Japanese government for humanitarian and technical support in 2026, said the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk.

"I am glad about our first official meeting with Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome… Japan has already provided Ukraine with over 2,500 electric generators of various capacities, more than 65 transformers, 10 generator units, and other critical equipment to support and restore the energy system," she wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Kondratiuk also expressed gratitude for the allocation of about $149 million in an additional budget approved by the Japanese parliament at the end of 2025 for projects under the Emergency Recovery Program for Ukraine.

She noted that overall financial and humanitarian assistance provided by Japan has already exceeded $15 billion.

In addition, Japan is helping with the rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen, joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and voted for recent pro-Ukraine resolutions at the UN. Japan, in particular, co-authored and supported the Return of Ukrainian Children resolution.

"Importantly, Japan, as a G7 country, exerts sanctions pressure on Russia and supports holding the aggressor state accountable, including through the mechanism of a Special International Tribunal. I am convinced that only a joint strengthening of sanctions by all G7 countries, including the U.S. and Europe, can compel Russia to enter peace negotiations," Kondratiuk added.

Regarding the meeting itself, the parties discussed interparliamentary cooperation and the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Japan, scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026.

In turn, Ambassador Masashi Nakagome noted that an overwhelming majority of Japan’s key political forces support Ukraine. He said Japan would continue to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

