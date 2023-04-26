Zelenskyy signs European Integration law on simplification of regulatory procedures in civil aviation

On April 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a European integration law providing for the implementation of a number of European standards, simplifying state regulation in the civil aviation industry and establishing additional mechanisms for effective control over aviation security (bill No. 6405).

The main provisions of the law provide for simplification of the procedure for issuing a certificate of airworthiness and a flight permit for individual aircraft imported to Ukraine – if the aircraft is certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), then it is not necessary to undergo re-certification in Ukraine separately.

According to the document, Ukraine will not need to obtain the rights to operate air lines by Ukrainian air carriers to perform regular air transportation within the borders of the country, as well as air transportation in other states and to perform charter flights by Ukrainian and foreign air carriers in Ukraine. For a certified air carrier to start performing commercial flights in Ukraine, it will be enough to coordinate slots at national airports.

Enterprises and organizations that provide ground services in the civil aviation industry will not need to obtain a certificate of conformity. The transition to the declarative principle of responsibility by enterprises and organizations that provide ground services in the civil aviation industry is envisaged.

The requirement to obtain permits from the authorized body for civil aviation issues for the departure of an aircraft from the Ukrainian airfield and arrival at the airfield or overflight over the territory of the country is canceled.

The certification of enterprises, which was required in order to start working at the airport, and took three-six months, is canceled. It will be possible to start work immediately after submitting the necessary package of documents.

The provisions regarding the need for certification of business entities providing agency services for the sale of air transportation are canceled. The norm applies to business entities that specialize in training personnel for the organization or sale of air transportation.

Amendments are envisaged to adapt Ukrainian legislation to the norms of the European Union in the field of civil aviation, the provisions of the EU Regulation 2018/1139 and the Agreement on Joint Aviation Space.

Deputy Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach, commenting on the provisions of the law, suggested that, based on its norms, airlines will be able to resume air traffic in Ukraine as soon as the security situation allows it.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on March 21, 2023.