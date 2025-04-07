Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:54 07.04.2025

President signs law on protection of individual rights, freedoms in line with decision of European Court of Human Rights

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 4283-IX on guaranteeing the protection of individual rights and freedoms according to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

The corresponding mark appeared on the law card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The document provides that the term for reviewing court decisions under exceptional circumstances may be renewed if the European Court of Human Rights has made a decision after a 10-year period.

It is noted that the implementation of the law will result in compliance with the right of an individual to review court decisions under exceptional circumstances guaranteed by Part 4 of Article 55 of the Constitution of Ukraine in connection with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

Tags: #european_court_of_human_rights #law

