Facts

19:23 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy thanks Ramstein partners whose determination meets needs on battlefield in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy thanks Ramstein partners whose determination meets needs on battlefield in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ythanked the partner states in the international contact group for the provision of military assistance to Ukraine Ramstein, whose determination meets the needs on the battlefield.

"All day, maximum attention to communication in the Ramstein format, today is a meeting. I'm grateful to those partners whose determination is fully consistent with the real situation and needs on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

In the near future, the head of state expects a report from Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on the results of the Ramstein meeting.

Tags: #meeting #partners #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

18:50 21.04.2023
Pentagon Chief: Group members in Ramstein format already provide Ukraine with over 230 tanks, 1,500 armored vehicles

Pentagon Chief: Group members in Ramstein format already provide Ukraine with over 230 tanks, 1,500 armored vehicles

20:56 17.04.2023
Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

19:41 13.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

20:08 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

19:31 29.03.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

15:21 15.03.2023
Reznikov: Ramstein 10 begins

Reznikov: Ramstein 10 begins

20:27 10.03.2023
Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

19:21 06.03.2023
Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

15:07 24.02.2023
'Financial Ramstein' for Ukraine at high political level to be held in April on sidelines of IMF and World Bank meeting - Shmyhal

'Financial Ramstein' for Ukraine at high political level to be held in April on sidelines of IMF and World Bank meeting - Shmyhal

19:55 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

State resources directed primarily to de-occupation of territories

Pentagon Chief: Group members in Ramstein format already provide Ukraine with over 230 tanks, 1,500 armored vehicles

SBU Chief: One UOC (MP) priest exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen

Meeting of 'tank coalition' held, Letter of Intent on establishment of Leopard 2 tank maintenance center in Poland signed – Reznikov

LATEST

UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

State resources directed primarily to de-occupation of territories

Ukraine needs supplies of ground-based air defense systems

Humeniuk: Russian forces mastering new tactic of combined attack from different directions aimed at dispersal of our air defense efforts

SBU Chief: One UOC (MP) priest exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen

Meeting of 'tank coalition' held, Letter of Intent on establishment of Leopard 2 tank maintenance center in Poland signed – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD