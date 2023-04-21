Zelenskyy thanks Ramstein partners whose determination meets needs on battlefield in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ythanked the partner states in the international contact group for the provision of military assistance to Ukraine Ramstein, whose determination meets the needs on the battlefield.

"All day, maximum attention to communication in the Ramstein format, today is a meeting. I'm grateful to those partners whose determination is fully consistent with the real situation and needs on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

In the near future, the head of state expects a report from Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on the results of the Ramstein meeting.