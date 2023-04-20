Facts

16:58 20.04.2023

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

2 min read
Some 18 million cubic meters of natural gas worth more than UAH 144 million owned by sanctioned former Member of Parliament of Ukraine Vadim Novinsky were seized, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said.

"According to the SBU materials, arrest was imposed on 18 million cubic meters of gas that the companies owner by pro-Russian oligarch Vadum Novinsky stored in the storage facilities of JSC Ukrtransgas and tried to alienate in favor of third parties to bypass the sanctions introduced by the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine]," the Ukrainian special service said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the SBU, the total cost of the seized amount of blue fuel is more than UAH 144 million.

"With the aim of bypassing the NSDC sanctions, Novinsky re-registered his own gas extraction companies for several affiliated individuals who are directly related to Russia. To make this deal, he involved private notaries and state registrars resubordinate to him," the SBU said.

The criminal scheme was uncovered and blocked by the SBU.

A criminal case was opened under Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state).

The investigation was conducted the SBU under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

