SBU publishes unique footage of Spiderweb special operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft

Ukraine’s State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released some of the most striking videos of the strikes on Russian strategic aircraft as part of the special operation, dubbed Spiderweb.

"A significant number of them was destroyed irretrievably, and some of the struck aircraft will take years to repair. In particular, the footage shows strikes by SBU first-person drones on four enemy airfields: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo and "Belaya. It was there that the strategic aviation of the aggressor state was based, which regularly bombards peaceful Ukrainian cities. Among the struck aircraft are A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as An-12 and Il-78 aircraft. The total losses of enemy aircraft amounted to 41 units," the SBU said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The SBU said modern UAV control technology was used, which combines autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms and manual operator intervention. In particular, some UAVs, due to the loss of the signal, switched to performing a mission using artificial intelligence along a pre-planned route and, fter approaching and contacting a specifically designated target, the warhead was automatically triggered.

As reported, according to the SBU, the estimated cost of the equipment damaged as a result of the SBU special operation exceeds $7 billion.