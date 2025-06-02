Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Ukraine is defending itself and doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Of course, we cannot tell everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in history textbooks. Ukraine is defending itself, and quite rightly so that Russia feels the need to end this war. Russia started this war, Russia must end it," he wrote on Telegram.

The President called the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine "an absolutely brilliant and independent result." A year, six months and nine days passed from the beginning of its planning to its effective implementation.

"Our operation is the most far-reaching. Our people who prepared the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time. I thanked General Maliuk for this success of Ukraine. I instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to inform the society about the details and results of the operation, which may be made public," Zelenskyy stressed.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the strikes on Russian bombers at airfields in Siberia.