Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:08 03.06.2025

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

2 min read
Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU
Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr/

Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) has announced the conduct of another special operation to disable the bridge across the Kerch Strait, illegally built by the Russian occupiers.

"The operation lasted several months. SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal facility. And today, without any casualties among the civilian population, at 4:44 in the morning the first explosive device was activated! The underwater supports of the supports were severely damaged at the bottom level - 1,100 kg of explosives in the TNT equivalent contributed to this. In fact, the bridge is in an emergency state," the special service's website reported on Tuesday.

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.

"God loves the Trinity, and the SBU always brings what is conceived to the end and never repeats itself. Previously, we twice hit the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition under water. There is no place for any illegal Russian facilities on the territory of our state. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our tough response," he said.

The bridge across the Kerch Strait connects the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimean peninsula with the territory of the Russian Federation - an illegal structure that the occupiers actively used to reinforce their army as part of the full-scale war launched by Russia on February 24.

On October 8, a truck was blown up on the road part of the Kerch Bridge, as a result of which the fuel tanks of a railway train passing nearby caught fire. Two spans of the roadway of the branch from Krasnodar to Kerch collapsed, and the railway part of the bridge was also damaged. Later, a law enforcement source told the agency that the bridge was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On December 5, 2022, traffic on the roadway was restored, but only for passenger cars. Repairs to the railway track continued until May 5, 2023.

However, on July 17, 2023, the bridge was again attacked by two unmanned surface vehicles, as a result of which one of its spans was destroyed. Repairs continued until September 5.

Tags: #kerch_bridge #sbu #malyuk

MORE ABOUT

11:28 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

15:22 28.05.2025
SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

09:51 09.05.2025
SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

18:35 07.05.2025
SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

14:41 02.05.2025
SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

15:46 30.04.2025
SBU, National Police meet with schoolchildren, students to thwart hostile recruitment

SBU, National Police meet with schoolchildren, students to thwart hostile recruitment

15:22 30.04.2025
SBU issues in absentia suspicion notices to invaders involved in beheading of Ukrainian POWs

SBU issues in absentia suspicion notices to invaders involved in beheading of Ukrainian POWs

16:36 21.04.2025
SBU detains five pro-Russian agitators, incl party fellow of former MP Muraev

SBU detains five pro-Russian agitators, incl party fellow of former MP Muraev

13:43 14.04.2025
SBU detains individual suspected of coordinating Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv

SBU detains individual suspected of coordinating Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv

10:12 10.04.2025
SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

HOT NEWS

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

Two dead, about 20 injured in Sumy missile strike

LATEST

IAEA head Grossi arrives in Kyiv, meets FM, energy minister

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

Prometey Group elevator destroyed as a result of airstrike

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

AD
AD